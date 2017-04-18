Thousands rally against alleged gov't corruption in Slovakia
Thousands of Slovakians are rallying in the capital of Bratislava to protest alleged corruption in the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The protesters demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, who is a close ally of Fico's, police chief Tibor Gaspar and other officials they allege have prevented proper investigations of corruption scandals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Thumping Romney
|239
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC