Thousands rally against alleged gov't...

Thousands rally against alleged gov't corruption in Slovakia

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Thousands of Slovakians are rallying in the capital of Bratislava to protest alleged corruption in the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The protesters demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, who is a close ally of Fico's, police chief Tibor Gaspar and other officials they allege have prevented proper investigations of corruption scandals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Mon Thumping Romney 239
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC