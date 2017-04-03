Thousands protest Serbia presidential...

Thousands protest Serbia presidential outcome for 7th day

16 hrs ago

Protesters march during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Thousands of people have protested for the seventh consecutive day against the presidential election victory of Serbia's powerful Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, amid fresh allegations by the opposition of a rigged vote count.

