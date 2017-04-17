Thousands of migrants rescued from Me...

Thousands of migrants rescued from Mediterranean in three days

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Italian authorities were still bringing migrants and refugees to shore Monday after one of the busiest weekends ever for rescue services operating in the central Mediterranean sea. At least 8,500 refugees and migrants were plucked from small boats over the past three days in 73 separate rescue operations, the Italian Coastguard told CNN Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 19 hr Thumping Romney 239
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC