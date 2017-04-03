Theresa May hoping for - deep and spe...

Theresa May hoping for - deep and special' deal with EU as she meets Donald Tusk

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Mr Tusk, a key Brussels power-broker, said the top level meeting was intended to discuss the way ahead for UK withdrawal from the European Union. It is the Prime Minister's first summit with a senior EU figure since she formally triggered two years of exit talks by invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... 13 hr Nunez the dingleb... 6
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Thu slick willie expl... 126
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Wed BlunderCONS 50
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC