The New York Post: Trump demands a carriage ride with the Queen during his UK visit

President Donald Trump wants to ride in the Queen Elizabeth II's gold-plated royal carriage when he visits London in autumn - an insistence that has thrown British security forces into a tizzy. The carriage "would not be able to put up much resistance in the face of a rocket propelled grenade or high-powered ammunition," one security source told the Times of London, noting that tens of thousands of people are expected to protest Trump's visit.

