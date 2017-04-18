The Latest: UK lawmakers overwhelmingly back June election
British lawmakers have voted by a resounding 522 to 13 to back Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a national election on June 8. The result easily surpasses the two-thirds majority of the 650 lawmakers needed to trigger an early vote. There were also a number of abstentions.
