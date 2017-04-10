The Latest: Turkish PM declares victo...

The Latest: Turkish PM declares victory for referendum

1 hr ago

The Latest on the referendum in Turkey, set to decide whether more power should be concentrated in the hands of the president : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says unofficial results show a referendum that will significantly expand the presidency's powers winning with a margin of 1.3 million votes. According to results carried Sunday by the state-run Anadolu news agency, the "yes" vote had about 51.3 percent compared to 48.7 percent for the "no" vote with nearly 99 percent of the vote counted.

Chicago, IL

