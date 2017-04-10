The Latest: Turkish PM declares victory for referendum
The Latest on the referendum in Turkey, set to decide whether more power should be concentrated in the hands of the president : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says unofficial results show a referendum that will significantly expand the presidency's powers winning with a margin of 1.3 million votes. According to results carried Sunday by the state-run Anadolu news agency, the "yes" vote had about 51.3 percent compared to 48.7 percent for the "no" vote with nearly 99 percent of the vote counted.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 14
|huntcoyotes
|238
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
