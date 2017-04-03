The Latest: Analyst chides foreign le...

The Latest: Analyst chides foreign leaders for hosting PM

Read more: Powhatan Today

A leading Serbian political analyst has criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin for receiving the Serbia's prime minister on the eve of the presidential election in which he was a candidate. Faculty of Political Sciences professor Cedomir Cupic said Monday that Aleksandar Vucic had an unfair advantage over opposition candidates as he campaigned from the position of the prime minister.

