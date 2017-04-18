The Latest: 6 police, 3 demonstrators...

The Latest: 6 police, 3 demonstrators injured in clashes

Read more: The Greenville Sun

French police say six officers and three demonstrators have been injured in election night violence in which protesters burned cars, danced around bonfires and dodged riot police. Police said on Monday morning they had detained 29 people in the unrest between protesters and police at the Place de la Bastille.

