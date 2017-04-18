The Latest: 6 police, 3 demonstrators injured in clashes
French police say six officers and three demonstrators have been injured in election night violence in which protesters burned cars, danced around bonfires and dodged riot police. Police said on Monday morning they had detained 29 people in the unrest between protesters and police at the Place de la Bastille.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|17 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|18 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Apr 20
|About time
|174
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Apr 19
|Kielbasa beef fart
|15
