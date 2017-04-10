The Crown set to reign with five nominations for TV Bafta awards
Historical drama The Crown has dominated this year's TV Bafta nominations after securing five nods, including best actress and best drama series. Claire Foy is tipped for her portrayal of the younger Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix show's first season, while Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Vanessa Kirby are featured in the line-up for best supporting actors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|10 hr
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC