The Crown set to reign with five nominations for TV Bafta awards

Historical drama The Crown has dominated this year's TV Bafta nominations after securing five nods, including best actress and best drama series. Claire Foy is tipped for her portrayal of the younger Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix show's first season, while Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Vanessa Kirby are featured in the line-up for best supporting actors.

