Tense crowd meets Tusk who testifies in Polish investigation

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, was met at Warsaw's main train station Wednesday by hundreds of people - both supporters and angry opponents - as he prepared to testify in an investigation. The mood at the train station was tense, with supporters of the former Polish prime minister carrying EU flags and chanting "Donald, we are with you!" while opponents accused him of crimes.

Chicago, IL

