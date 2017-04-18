Sweeping left-wing victory in Budapest by-election - Major drop in Fidesz support
Fidesz support in a closely watched by-election in the Budapest district of Zuglo has collapsed, with the left-wing opposition winning a sweeping victory. Bence Bitskey, the joint candidate for the Democratic Coalition, the Hungarian Socialist Party, the small Dialogue party and a local civic group garnered 790 votes, compared to just 404 for Fidesz.
