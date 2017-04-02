Swedish bus crashes, 25 reported injured

15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Swedish rescue officials say a bus with some 60 people on board - mostly schoolchildren - has crashed in central Sweden, resulting in many injuries. Rescue services spokesman Peter Nystedt says some 25 people were injured - some seriously - in the accident on a main highway, south of Sveg, a small town 260 miles northwest from the capital, Stockholm.

Chicago, IL

