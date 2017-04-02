Swedish bus crashes, 25 reported injured
Swedish rescue officials say a bus with some 60 people on board - mostly schoolchildren - has crashed in central Sweden, resulting in many injuries. Rescue services spokesman Peter Nystedt says some 25 people were injured - some seriously - in the accident on a main highway, south of Sveg, a small town 260 miles northwest from the capital, Stockholm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|21 min
|WeeWilly
|3
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|97
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Tm Cln
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC