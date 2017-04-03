Sweden PM: Truck crash into Stockholm...

Sweden PM: Truck crash into Stockholm store is terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

A driver crashed a hijacked beer truck into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who called the crash a terror attack. Live television footage showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on the city's pedestrian Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap 8 hr J_a_n 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) 14 hr Teana Trump 51
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... 14 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 7
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Thu slick willie expl... 126
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC