Sweden PM: Truck crash into Stockholm store is terror attack

A driver crashed a hijacked beer truck into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who called the crash a terror attack. Live television footage showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on the city's pedestrian Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into.

