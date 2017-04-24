Spanish police arrest nine over terro...

Spanish police arrest nine over terror attacks in Belgium and France

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Spanish police have arrested nine suspected members of a jihadi group in connection with recent deadly attacks in Belgium and France. Police said the arrested were one Spaniard and eight Moroccans living in Catalonia, all aged between 30 and 40 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 2 hr RustyS 25
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 7 hr Tm Cln 20
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... 8 hr Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) 14 hr About time 8
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Mon Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Mon Lottery Traitors 8
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Sun Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC