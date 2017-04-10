Spain's first female defence minister...

Spain's first female defence minister Carme Chacon dies

17 hrs ago

The party said in a statement that Chacon died on Sunday from a heart condition she had had since birth. Chacon helped modernize Spain's armed forces when she took the helm of the Ministry of Defence in 2008, in the government of Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

Chicago, IL

