Spain's first female defence minister Carme Chacon dies
The party said in a statement that Chacon died on Sunday from a heart condition she had had since birth. Chacon helped modernize Spain's armed forces when she took the helm of the Ministry of Defence in 2008, in the government of Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|14 hr
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC