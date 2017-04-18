Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into...

Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into port in Canary Islands

Spanish authorities say 13 passengers aboard a ferry have been injured when the boat slammed into a breakwater in a port on the Canary Islands. Manolo Vidal, spokesman for Naviera Armas, the company that owns the ferry, says that a "loss of electrical power" caused the accident as the boat was leaving the Puerta de la Luz on the island of Gran Canaria Friday night.

