Spain: 13 injured as ferry slams into port in Canary Islands
Spanish authorities say 13 passengers aboard a ferry have been injured when the boat slammed into a breakwater in a port on the Canary Islands. Manolo Vidal, spokesman for Naviera Armas, the company that owns the ferry, says that a "loss of electrical power" caused the accident as the boat was leaving the Puerta de la Luz on the island of Gran Canaria Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Fri
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Fri
|RAF
|1
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Apr 20
|About time
|174
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Apr 19
|Kielbasa beef fart
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC