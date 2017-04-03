Slovakian leader OKs annulment of par...

Slovakian leader OKs annulment of pardons in kidnapping case

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Slovakia's president has signed a constitutional amendment that makes it possible for lawmakers to annul pardons granted by former Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar that barred an investigation into the kidnapping of the son of late President Michal Kovac. The authoritarian Meciar was current President Andrej Kovac's political archrival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 4 hr Baptistism by Proxy 104
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 16 hr Masquerade 235
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... 16 hr Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Sun WeeWilly 3
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,040,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC