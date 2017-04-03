Slovakian leader OKs annulment of pardons in kidnapping case
" Slovakia's president has signed a constitutional amendment that makes it possible for lawmakers to annul pardons granted by former Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar that barred an investigation into the kidnapping of the son of late President Michal Kovac. The authoritarian Meciar was current President Andrej Kovac's political archrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|4 hr
|Baptistism by Proxy
|104
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|16 hr
|Masquerade
|235
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|16 hr
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Sun
|WeeWilly
|3
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mar 31
|Tm Cln
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC