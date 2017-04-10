Schism in Poland's ruling party over ...

Schism in Poland's ruling party over minister's assistant

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A conflict has erupted in Poland's ruling party that pits the party's powerful chairman against the country's defense minister. At the center of the dispute is a 27-year-old male assistant to Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz who has enjoyed unusual privileges, raising eyebrows in Warsaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Tue Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Apr 6 slick willie expl... 126
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC