Romanian Tourist Hurt in London Attack Has Died
A 31-year-old Romanian tourist who was knocked into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge during an attack on Britain's Houses of Parliament more than two weeks ago has died, London police said Friday. Andreea Cristea was rescued from the cold river after the attack, in which British attacker Khalid Masood drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on the bridge and then fatally stabbed an unarmed police officer outside Parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|17 hr
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|23 hr
|Teana Trump
|51
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|23 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|7
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC