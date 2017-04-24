Protesters attack Macedonian lawmaker...

Protesters attack Macedonian lawmakers over leadership vote

Chaos swept into Macedonia's parliament Thursday night when protesters stormed the building and attacked lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-old deadlock in efforts to form a new government. Violence also swirled outside, with police firing stun grenades and clashing with demonstrators massed in front of the parliament building, and several people were injured.

Chicago, IL

