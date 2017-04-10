Prague's astronomical clock to undergo major restoration
A newly wed couple sits in a carriage in front of the astronomical clock in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Major repairs of Prague's Old City Hall have kicked off that will see a long-term removal of the Czech capital's major tourist attraction, the famous medieval astronomical clock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Tue
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC