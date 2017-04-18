Polish sculptor Magdalena Abakanowicz dies at age 86
Renowned sculptor and fiber artist Magdalena Abakanowicz, Poland's leading visual artist, has died at age 86, the rector of Warsaw's Academy of Fine Arts said Friday. She primarily used thick fibers, hardened with synthetic resins.
