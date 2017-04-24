Polish diplomat suspended over picture of Tusk as Nazi
Poland's Foreign Ministry has suspended one of its honorary consuls in the US after the woman allegedly posted a digitally-altered image showing European Council President Donald Tusk dressed as a Nazi German SS officer. The image was posted on the Facebook page of Maria Szonert Binienda , recently named honorary consul in Akron, Ohio.
