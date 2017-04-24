Polish diplomat suspended over pictur...

Polish diplomat suspended over picture of Tusk as Nazi

Poland's Foreign Ministry has suspended one of its honorary consuls in the US after the woman allegedly posted a digitally-altered image showing European Council President Donald Tusk dressed as a Nazi German SS officer. The image was posted on the Facebook page of Maria Szonert Binienda , recently named honorary consul in Akron, Ohio.

