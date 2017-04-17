Police figures show murderers and rapists were among 105 foreign criminals arrested in Suffolk
A call to crackdown on freedom of movement for foreign criminals has been made after it emerged murderers and rapists were among more than 100 offenders discovered in Suffolk. According to Suffolk Constabulary figures two murderers and three rapists were among 105 criminals from EU countries whose past was only discovered after they were arrested during a 12-month period.
