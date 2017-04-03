Poland's ruling party lost support af...

Poland's ruling party lost support after opposing Tusk at EU

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party lost some voter support after making an unsuccessful attempt to block the re-election of former Prime Minister Donald Tusk to his top European Union job, recent polls show. Polls also show a strong jump in support for Civic Platform, the party that Tusk led before he became European Council president in 2014.

