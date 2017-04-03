Poland: Russian air controllers contr...

Poland: Russian air controllers contributed to 2010 crash

Polish prosecutors alleged Monday that a new analysis of evidence into the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed the Polish president shows that two Russian air traffic controllers and a third person in the control tower willingly contributed to the disaster. Poland's National Prosecutor Marek Kuczynski said there is "no doubt" that one of the causes of the crash was the behaviour of those in the control tower.

