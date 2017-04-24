PM heads north as poll shows Tory support growing in Scotland
Theresa May will make a direct pitch to Scottish unionists on her first trip of the General Election campaign north of the border. The Prime Minister will tell a rally that a vote for the Tories will strengthen the union and allow the UK and Scotland to "flourish", as she seeks to capitalise on the party's growing support in the nation.
