PM heads north as poll shows Tory support growing in Scotland

17 hrs ago

Theresa May will make a direct pitch to Scottish unionists on her first trip of the General Election campaign north of the border. The Prime Minister will tell a rally that a vote for the Tories will strengthen the union and allow the UK and Scotland to "flourish", as she seeks to capitalise on the party's growing support in the nation.

