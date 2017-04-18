Paris' Champs-Elysees: A wide boulevard with a long history
The shooting of police officers on Paris' majestic Champs-Elysees rattled France just days before the end of a suspenseful election season, but it barely registers in the history of a boulevard that has long served as a backdrop for historical dramas and is now a major draw for visitors from all over the world. The broad, arrow-straight, tree-lined avenue - its name translates to "Elysian Fields," the mythical resting place of Greek heroes - was first planned at the order of France's Louis XIV.
