Paris' Champs-Elysees: A wide bouleva...

Paris' Champs-Elysees: A wide boulevard with a long history

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The shooting of police officers on Paris' majestic Champs-Elysees rattled France just days before the end of a suspenseful election season, but it barely registers in the history of a boulevard that has long served as a backdrop for historical dramas and is now a major draw for visitors from all over the world. The broad, arrow-straight, tree-lined avenue - its name translates to "Elysian Fields," the mythical resting place of Greek heroes - was first planned at the order of France's Louis XIV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... 21 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Fri RAF 1
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Thu About time 174
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Wed Kielbasa beef fart 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC