OSCE observers to monitor Albania's June parliamentary polls
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Thursday it is requesting the observers from member states following a request from Tirana. The country's opposition has so far declared it is boycotting the polls because it doesn't trust the government to hold free and fair voting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Frogmouth Trump
|236
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|17 hr
|Memory cancer
|57
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC