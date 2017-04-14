OSCE observers to monitor Albania's J...

OSCE observers to monitor Albania's June parliamentary polls

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Thursday it is requesting the observers from member states following a request from Tirana. The country's opposition has so far declared it is boycotting the polls because it doesn't trust the government to hold free and fair voting.

Chicago, IL

