One officer dead, another gravely wounded, gunman dead in Paris attack
A gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before he was himself shot dead in what police are saying is probably a terrorist attack in the heart of Paris. The attack came days before the first round of the French presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|4 hr
|RAF
|1
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|16 hr
|About time
|174
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Kielbasa beef fart
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Wed
|About time
|4
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Fidel
|240
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC