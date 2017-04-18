MPs clear way for general election on June 8
Theresa May easily cleared the hurdle needed under the Fixed Term Parliament Act to bring the poll forward from the scheduled date of 2020. With the Prime Minister needing the support of 434 MPs - two thirds of all seats in the House of Commons - some 522 voted for the early election, with just 13 against.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|40 min
|Tm Cln
|14
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|3 hr
|About time
|4
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Fidel
|240
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC