Montenegro set to approve NATO member...

Montenegro set to approve NATO membership in historic move

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Montenegro is set to formally approve becoming a member of NATO on Friday, a move seen as historic for the Balkan country long considered a traditional Russian ally in the turbulent region. Montenegro, like the rest of the Balkans, has been caught in a battle of influence between the West and Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands 6 hr Ram 1
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Thu CodeTalker 44
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Wed Tm Cln 22
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC