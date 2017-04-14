Military veterans' and republicans' r...

Military veterans' and republicans' rallies pass peacefully

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

There was a sizeable security presence outside City Hall as the opposing events played out only yards apart amid a tense atmosphere. The pro-military rally was organised by Justice For Northern Ireland Veterans to highlight what it alleges is a legal witch-hunt against former security members who served during the Troubles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 2 hr huntcoyotes 238
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Thu Memory cancer 57
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC