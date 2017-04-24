Merkel's conservatives widen lead to ...

Merkel's conservatives widen lead to 7 points 5 months before German vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats have opened a seven-point lead over the centre-left Social Democrats five months ahead of the Sept. 24 election, according to a poll on Sunday in the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

