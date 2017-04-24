Merkel wants dialogue before Brexit negotiations

Britain must answer questions about its plans to exit the European Union before negotiations on the split can begin, and can't be under any illusions that it will retain the same rights and privileges as a member of the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday. Speaking to German lawmakers ahead of a weekend summit in Brussels to discuss the so-called Brexit, Merkel said in unusually frank language that she had "the feeling that some in Britain still have illusions, and that is a waste of time."

