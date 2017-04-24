Merkel spokesman backs German ministe...

Merkel spokesman backs German minister in Israel visit spat

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman backed the country's foreign minister on Wednesday in a spat over his meeting with a rights group in Israel, saying that it must be possible to meet critical organizations in a democracy. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly canceled planned talks Tuesday with visiting Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel over his meeting with Breaking the Silence, a group critical of Israeli military actions in the West Bank.

Chicago, IL

