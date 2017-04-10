Merkel seeks good ties with Trump, de...

Merkel seeks good ties with Trump, despite differences

Chancellor Angela Merkel says it's in Germany's interest to have good relations with the United States, despite disagreeing with President Donald Trump on important issues. Merkel told Germany's Funke media group in an interview published Thursday that conversations with Trump during her visit to Washington and in subsequent phone calls had been "good."

