Merkel: Migrants and Germans can learn from each other

17 hrs ago

" Chancellor Angela Merkel says newcomers to Germany must learn the country's values and customs, but that Germans can also learn from them. More than 1 million asylum seekers have arrived in the past two years, and Germany's been working hard on integration.

Chicago, IL

