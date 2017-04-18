Media reports say thousands of ex-Tal...

Media reports say thousands of ex-Taliban fighters may have entered Germany over two years

Thousands of former Taliban fighters may have entered Germany over the past two years among an influx of more than a million migrants and refugees, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday. Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees informed security officials that thousands of migrants had identified themselves as former Taliban insurgents during the asylum application process, the magazine said.

