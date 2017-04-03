Mark Reckless quits Ukip and rejoins ...

Mark Reckless quits Ukip and rejoins Tories

Mr Reckless, who now sits in the Welsh Assembly, praised the "exemplary" leadership of Theresa May since becoming Prime Minister. "She has been steadfast in her position to deliver on the wishes of the people of Wales and the United Kingdom, building a united country that works for everyone and not just the privileged few," he said.

