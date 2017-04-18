Man charged with attempted murder of officer in Germany
A man who German authorities say is part of an anti-government group has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing shots at police raiding his home. Adrian Ursache, who won the Mister Germany modeling contest title in 1998, was also charged with causing bodily harm, violating firearms laws and other crimes, the dpa news agency reported Wednesday.
