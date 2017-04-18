Man charged with attempted murder of ...

Man charged with attempted murder of officer in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A man who German authorities say is part of an anti-government group has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing shots at police raiding his home. Adrian Ursache, who won the Mister Germany modeling contest title in 1998, was also charged with causing bodily harm, violating firearms laws and other crimes, the dpa news agency reported Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 8 hr Kielbasa beef fart 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... 14 hr About time 4
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 15 hr Fidel 240
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC