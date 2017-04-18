Mainstream European Leaders Try New Election Tactic: Full Embrace of the EU

To counter rising nationalist parties, French and German candidates mount vigorous defense of the EU and its single currency, a switch that will be tested in French presidential elections this weekend When French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel last month, the conversation turned to a question bedeviling Europe's political establishment. How could they halt the rising tide of nationalism across the Continent? Mr. Macron, who is fighting right-wing euroskeptic Marine Le Pen for the lead in Sunday's election for France's top office, had an answer.

