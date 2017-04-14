Macron' singular life could help make him France's president
French centrist presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, Southwestern France, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. From his high school romance with a teacher to his recent ambition to become president, Emmanuel Macron was known for his intelligence, understanding and tenacity _ assets that could propel him the country's next leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Frogmouth Trump
|236
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|17 hr
|Memory cancer
|57
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC