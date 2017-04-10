Like the King of Pop, The 1975 want to rock your body
In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, singer Matthew Healy of the band the 1975 performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2017 in London. Healy remembers how emotional and impactful his first major concert was when he was just 8 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|3 hr
|Memory cancer
|57
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC