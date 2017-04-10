Le Pen says France not responsible for WWII roundup of Jews

Far-right French presidential contender Marine Le Pen made "a serious mistake" by denying that the French State was responsible for the roundup of Jews in World War II, her main rival said Monday. "Some had forgotten that Marine Le Pen is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen," Macron, the front-runner in the April 23-May 7 two-round election, told BFM TV.

