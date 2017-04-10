Le Pen says France not responsible for WWII roundup of Jews
Far-right French presidential contender Marine Le Pen made "a serious mistake" by denying that the French State was responsible for the roundup of Jews in World War II, her main rival said Monday. "Some had forgotten that Marine Le Pen is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen," Macron, the front-runner in the April 23-May 7 two-round election, told BFM TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC