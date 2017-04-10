Le Pen says France not responsible fo...

Le Pen says France not responsible for WWII roundup of Jews

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

Far-right French presidential contender Marine Le Pen made "a serious mistake" by denying that the French State was responsible for the roundup of Jews in World War II, her main rival said Monday. "Some had forgotten that Marine Le Pen is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen," Macron, the front-runner in the April 23-May 7 two-round election, told BFM TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) 23 hr Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Sun Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Denny CranesPlace 7
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Apr 6 slick willie expl... 126
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC