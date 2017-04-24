Latvia grants citizenship to dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov
A Monday, April 9, 2012 file photo of Mikhail Baryshnikov, as he poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif,. Latvia on Thursday, April 27, 2017, paid tribute to Mikhail Baryshnikov by granting citizenship to the ballet dancer, choreographer and actor who was born in the Baltic nation when it was part of the Soviet Union and later became a U.S. citizen.
