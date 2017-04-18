Labour's Ian Murray urges SNP to get ...

Labour's Ian Murray urges SNP to get off - indyref merry-go-round'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

The SNP has been urged to get off the "independence referendum merry-go-round" and focus on the economy of Scotland as the party claimed it was the only real opposition to a Conservative Government. SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson said the SNP was the only alternative to the "destructive policies" of the Tories as the parties began manoeuvring ahead of a snap general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 5 hr Kielbasa beef fart 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... 10 hr About time 4
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 11 hr Fidel 240
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,153 • Total comments across all topics: 280,422,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC