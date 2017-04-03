Kushner, Ivanka Trump face ethical la...

Kushner, Ivanka Trump face ethical land mines ahead

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this March 17, 2017, file photo, senior adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive for news conference with President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump can help shape foreign and domestic policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 51 min BlunderCONS 106
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 23 hr Masquerade 235
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... 23 hr Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Sun WeeWilly 3
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Mar 31 Tm Cln 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC