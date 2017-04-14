Kosovo Warns of Easter Attack Plots, Beefs Up Security
Kosovo warned on Friday of possible attacks against senior politicians and Kosovan institutions during the Easter holiday, a day after the U.S. Embassy in Pristina alerted its citizens to the risk of violence. There were increased police patrols on the capital's streets and two officers told Reuters their shifts had been extended to 12 hours from the usual eight for the next few days.
